Garmin September Software Update: New Features for Select Garmin Watches

Garmin has recently rolled out a September software update for select Garmin watches. This update brings new features to most recent Garmin watches, including the Forerunner and Instinct series, Fenix series, Epix series, and more.

One of the notable additions in this update is the new Workouts app, which allows users to easily find and organize workouts across all their athletic pursuits. It includes daily suggested workouts as well as those downloaded or created in the Garmin Connect app. This feature addresses a commonly requested improvement from users and provides a better way to organize workouts.

In addition, many Garmin watches now include pre-workout muscle maps. Before starting a workout, users can preview the muscle groups that will be affected by their custom or preset workouts. This allows users to assess their muscles’ ability to handle the workout and make informed decisions. After completing a workout, users can view their muscle stats in the Connect app.

Moreover, Garmin has made improvements to its mapping software. For watches with mapping capabilities, such as the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 955, Garmin has added color and topographic shading to the maps. This enhancement enables users to visualize terrain and elevation changes more effectively. Additionally, these watches now support a weather map overlay when connected to a smartphone, providing real-time information on precipitation, cloud cover, temperature, and wind data.

The September update also introduces new performance scores for certain models. The Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 955, as well as top-tier models like the Fenix 7 and Enduro 2, now come with Endurance and Hill scores. Endurance scores assess an individual’s ability to train for long periods, taking into account data from the past two to three months. Hill scores evaluate hill endurance and hill strength, providing users with insights into their performance on uphill stretches.

Additionally, the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 255 now include load ratio, a useful metric that compares weekly training load to the chronic load average over the previous four weeks. This feature helps users gauge their training progress and avoid overtraining.

Other improvements in the update include Training Readiness for the Instinct 2 series, Morning Report for the Instinct 2 Solar, Gaming mode for the Instinct series, and a Fish forecast for select models. The Fenix, Epix, and other top-tier models have also received enhancements such as the Red Shift mode for better nighttime use and an enhanced golf activity.

With this September software update, Garmin continues to provide valuable features and improvements to its range of watches. Users can now benefit from a more comprehensive workout experience, enhanced mapping capabilities, performance scores, and other useful tools.

