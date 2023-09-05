Locally-Made iPhone 15 to Debut in India Alongside Global Launch

According to reports, this year’s iPhone 15 models will be debuted in India around the same time as their global launch. In the past, there has been a gap of at least a month between the launch of iPhones in India and their global unveiling. However, the upcoming iPhone 15 line aims to minimize this gap, if not release simultaneously. This move highlights India’s growing importance as a manufacturing hub for electronics, including iPhones.

Sources familiar with the development have suggested that the Made in India iPhone 15 models will be available to Indian consumers in the middle of September. Last year, the iPhone 14 models were made available in India a month after their assembly began at the Chennai facility, and 10 days after the global launch.

The introduction of locally-made iPhones in India reflects the market’s significance and the efforts to bring Apple’s latest products to Indian consumers in a timelier manner.

Sources: Economic Times

Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in the EU

Social networking giant Meta is planning to introduce paid subscription options for Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union (EU). This comes as a response to the EU’s digital regulation strategy and aims to provide users in the region with an ad-free experience.

The paid versions of Facebook and Instagram will allow users to opt out of the ad-based services and provide a seamless experience. These premium membership plans will be available to EU users, granting them the choice to avoid ad-based revenue models tied to user engagement.

This move by Meta aligns with the comprehensive digital regulation protocols implemented in the EU and aims to offer European users an enhanced and customized social media experience.

Sources: The New York Times

OnePlus May Launch Budget Android Tablet

Handset maker OnePlus is reportedly considering the launch of a budget Android tablet. The alleged device, named the OnePlus Pad Go, briefly appeared on the company’s forums before being removed. Speculations suggest that the budget Android tablet may be specifically launched in the Indian market, rather than globally.

Details about the OnePlus Pad Go are still scarce, but this potential move into the tablet market could expand OnePlus’ product lineup and cater to the demands of consumers in India.

Sources: Android Authority

Xiaomi Unveils Uniblade Trimmer With Rotary Dial

Xiaomi has unveiled its Uniblade trimmer, which features an electric shaver and a sleek ergonomic design. This grooming tool is designed to accommodate a wide range of grooming needs for men, including trimming, edging, and shaving hair of any length.

The Xiaomi Uniblade trimmer offers a full hour of continuous use on a 90-minute charge via a Type C cable. It comes with a one-year warranty and will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and other retail stores at a price of Rs 1,499.

Sources: Mi.com

WhatsApp Bans Over 7 Million Bad Accounts in India

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has reported that it banned more than 7 million bad accounts in India during July 2022. This action was taken in compliance with India’s IT Rules 2021. With over 500 million users in India, WhatsApp received over 11,000 complaint reports during the month of July.

Of the banned accounts, around 3.1 million were proactively banned by WhatsApp before any user reports were received. The platform’s monthly compliance report highlights its commitment to addressing harmful content and accounts that violate the company’s policies.

Sources: WhatsApp

Global News Organizations Call for Copyright Protection Against Open AI Platforms

A coalition of global news organizations has written an open letter urging regulatory bodies and AI-focused tech companies to establish rules to protect copyright in the utilization of news content for training generative AI models. The objective is to ensure that publishers are compensated for the use of their news content by large tech industry players.

News entities around the world emphasize the need for regulators to address the exploitation of news content by AI platforms and advocate for fair compensation for publishers. This initiative aims to safeguard the intellectual property of news organizations in the era of AI-driven content generation.

Sources: Not specified