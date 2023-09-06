iPhone 15 Pro Max Shipments Face Significant Delays

The release of the Apple iPhone 15 series is just around the corner, but it seems that iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments may encounter major delays. According to a recent leak, the highly-anticipated super-premium model could be postponed by approximately four weeks due to severe production issues related to the manufacturing of image sensors.

Apple is set to unveil four models in the iPhone 15 series, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra. However, the setback with the iPhone 15 Pro Max will certainly disappoint eager customers who were looking forward to getting their hands on the latest flagship device.

The delay in shipments is a result of challenges faced in the production process, specifically in relation to the manufacturing of image sensors. Although exact details of these issues are not provided, it is clear that resolving them has proved to be a significant hurdle for Apple.

Despite the setback, Apple enthusiasts can still look forward to the launch of the other iPhone 15 models, which are expected to be available on schedule. The iPhone 15 series is anticipated to come with a range of exciting features and improvements, raising the bar for smartphone technology once again.

Apple has not officially confirmed the delay in iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments, but it is wise for prospective buyers to prepare for potential delays. Keep an eye out for further updates from Apple regarding the availability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and any potential changes to the launch schedule.

– Image sensor: A device that detects and conveys information used to create a digital image.

– Apple Watch Ultra: A rumored upgraded version of the Apple Watch Series.

– Revegnus: A tipster who provided leaked information about the potential delay in iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments.

– Tipster: An individual who provides insider information or leaks about unreleased products or events.