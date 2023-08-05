Rumors Surrounding Upcoming Apple Products

We’re just about a month away from the introduction of the iPhone 15 lineup, but it’s far from the only product in Apple’s pipeline as this week saw fresh rumors about the next-generation Apple Watch models, AirTag, iPads, and more.

According to a reputable leaker, the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra is rumored to be available with a black titanium case in addition to the existing natural finish. The new Apple Watch Ultra is expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9, which may come in a new pink color option. The Ultra model will likely feature a faster S9 chip, while other changes may be minimal.

In a recent video, we highlighted 15 hidden or lesser-known iOS 17 features that iPhone users should know about. iOS 17 is currently available as a public beta for members of Apple’s free Beta Software Program, with an expected release in September. It is compatible with the iPhone XS and newer models.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple suppliers are likely to begin mass production of a second-generation AirTag in the fourth quarter of 2024. The current AirTag, launched in April 2021, allows users to track lost or misplaced items. The next AirTag is rumored to feature improved Ultra Wideband functionality and longer battery life.

As for the next iteration of AirPods, Apple customers are eagerly anticipating the fourth-generation wireless earbuds. While specific details are not available, we expect the new AirPods to be released next year at the earliest.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to reduce bezel sizes on upcoming iPad models, similar to the changes seen on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The exact launch date for iPads with slimmer bezels is uncertain. However, rumors suggest that new iPad Pro models with OLED displays and the M3 chip may be released next year.

Lastly, a seventh-generation iPad mini is rumored to be in the works. While no details are available at this time, a leak suggests that it could be launched later this year. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that it may not enter mass production until the first quarter of 2024.

These rumors have generated significant excitement and anticipation among Apple enthusiasts, and we will continue to keep you updated on any new developments. Subscribe to our newsletter to receive weekly recaps of the top Apple stories and stay informed about the latest updates.