Apple’s Upcoming Event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and More

Apple is gearing up for its annual September event, where it is expected to announce the highly anticipated iPhone 15 lineup. The exact date for the event has not been officially confirmed, but sources suggest it will likely be held on September 12. As usual, the event is expected to be a pre-recorded video even for in-person attendees.

Following the event, pre-orders for the new iPhones are expected to begin on September 15, with a launch scheduled for September 22. However, there may be some models with tight initial supplies or slightly delayed launch dates depending on production progress.

In terms of rumors surrounding the iPhone 15, leaked images show alleged USB-C connector parts, which suggest a shift from Lightning to USB-C ports. There are also claims that the Pro models will have up to 2TB of storage and will be powered by an A17 chip, while the regular iPhone 15 models will use an A16 chip.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 is expected to receive a performance boost from a new S9 chip. However, aside from this improvement, the Series 9 is said to be “basically unchanged.” Rumors also suggest the introduction of a new band option, a woven fabric one with a magnetic buckle.

In software news, Apple released the fifth developer beta and third public beta of iOS 17. The update includes various tweaks, and deeper dives into new features such as AirDrop, AirPlay, AirPods, Siri, and Spotlight.

Meanwhile, details about Apple’s M3 family of chips for Mac are emerging. The M3 Max chip, expected to be used in higher-end Mac machines like the MacBook Pro, will reportedly feature up to 16 CPU cores and 40 GPU cores. The chip will deliver significant speed and efficiency improvements, thanks to a new 3nm process. Other Mac models, including the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, are also expected to receive upgrades with the M3 chip.

Lastly, Apple users may enjoy discovering hidden Easter eggs in macOS, such as the “Blue Screen of Death” reference and references to Steve Jobs’ eyeglasses and Apple’s iconic “Think Different” campaign.

For a weekly recap of the top Apple stories delivered to your email inbox, subscribe to our newsletter.