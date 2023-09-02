Apple Confirms ‘Wonderlust’ Event: iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9, and More

Apple has officially announced its highly anticipated event, set to take place on September 12th at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater and will be available to watch via live stream on Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

The spotlight of the event is expected to be on the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch Series 9. In addition, there are rumors of a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods with a USB-C charging case being announced.

Beyond the iPhone 15 series, Apple is also expected to make several other product announcements. These include new USB-C and Thunderbolt cables for the iPhone, new iPhone cases, and Apple Watch bands.

One of the most significant rumored changes for the iPhone 15 is the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C port. Along with this, there are reports that Apple will introduce updated AirPods featuring a USB-C charging case.

As for colors, it is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be available in gray, silver/white, black, and blue. The Pro models are also expected to be lighter than the previous generation due to a switch from a stainless steel frame to a titanium frame.

In other news, iOS 17, set to be released in September, will bring new features to the AirPods Pro, including Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness. Additionally, there are rumors of new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays and an M3 chip, accompanied by a redesigned Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad, making the iPad experience more akin to a MacBook.

As always, Apple’s annual September event is highly anticipated, and fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next wave of Apple products and innovations.

