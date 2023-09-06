Top 5 Mods for an Out-of-This-World Experience in GTA 5

Starfield, a highly anticipated game in the GTA community, has captivated gamers with its unique gameplay. While waiting for the release of Starfield, many Grand Theft Auto 5 players have been searching for mods that can provide a similar experience. Although there are no official Starfield mods available for GTA 5, here are five space and alien-themed mods that can give you an out-of-this-world gaming experience.

1) Nuke Railgun V2

The Nuke Railgun V2 mod, developed by MisterY, enhances the power of the Railgun, a rare and powerful weapon in GTA 5. With this mod, the Railgun’s damage, range, and explosive effect are significantly increased. It becomes a devastating weapon, capable of obliterating targets and impacting a large area nearby.

2) Alien Invasion

The Alien Invasion mod, created by ModMaverickX, introduces a doomsday scenario where hostile alien armies invade the streets of Los Santos. Players can team up with NPC soldiers and use any weapons to fight off the alien invaders. It’s an opportunity to test your alien-fighting skills before venturing into outer space.

3) Hijacked Space Station

The Hijacked Space Station mod, developed by NaughtyBoy, adds a floating Space Station above the GTA 5 map. Players can enter the Space Station using any plane and explore its interiors. Inside, there are aliens to fight against, but be cautious of the low gravity effect. This mod also incorporates roleplay elements for a more immersive experience.

4) Space Shuttle NASA

This mod adds a NASA-labeled Space Shuttle to GTA 5, complete with realistic interior and exterior details. The Space Shuttle can launch from a docking station inside Fort Zancudo and even travel to outer space. While primarily a single-player mod, a screenshot suggests the possibility of multiple passengers inside the cockpit.

5) Grand Theft Space

The Grand Theft Space mod is a map mod developed by GTS Devs, offering players an expansive space exploration experience. With 11 planets and three moons, this mod takes you on a custom storyline where you can travel to different locations, engage in battles with aliens, and much more.

These mods provide a taste of the space and alien-themed gameplay that players are craving while waiting for Starfield. Embrace the extraterrestrial adventure and enjoy an out-of-this-world experience in GTA 5.

