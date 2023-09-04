Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Red Dead Redemption (RDR) are two of Rockstar Games’ most popular franchises. While they are not connected in any way, fans have found a way to bring elements of RDR into GTA through mods. These mods provide a fresh experience by offering character swaps, new maps, and more. Here are the top five Red Dead Redemption mods for GTA 5.

Starting off the list is the Red Dead Redemption 2 Minimap mod. This mod allows players to import the round minimap from RDR into GTA 5. While not fully functional, it is perfect for taking screenshots and provides a nostalgic touch for those who prefer the older design.

The John Marston Ped Model replaces the character model of John Marston, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, with a highly detailed version in GTA 5. This mod adds new clothes and works best in the Blaine County region, which resembles the world of RDR.

The Red Dead Desert mod introduces a sprawling desert area loosely based on RDR’s map into GTA 5. While not highly detailed, it offers a fresh and fun alternative to the familiar map of Los Santos and Blaine County.

For those who enjoyed the physics in Grand Theft Auto 4, the RDR/Max Payne Euphoria mod is a must-try. This mod enhances the physics in GTA 5 to match the realism found in RDR and Max Payne, making NPC movements and reactions more lifelike.

Finally, the Deadeye mod brings the special ability from the RDR games to GTA 5. Players can now slow down time, mark their targets, and shoot them once they exit the Deadeye mode. Created by jedijosh920, this mod offers a new and exciting gameplay experience.

Overall, these mods provide GTA 5 players with a taste of the Red Dead Redemption experience. Whether through visual changes or gameplay enhancements, they offer a fresh take on Rockstar’s flagship franchises.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda (source article)

– gta5-mods.com