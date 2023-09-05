Top Five Mercedes-Benz Cars in GTA Online for 2023

If you’re a fan of Mercedes-Benz cars and love playing GTA Online, then this article is for you. Rockstar Games has included a wide range of Mercedes-inspired cars in the game, all categorized under the Benefactor brand. In this subjective article, we list the top five Mercedes-Benz cars that you should consider owning in 2023.

At number five, we have the Benefactor Schlagen GT. This car is currently the talk of the town, as Rockstar Games is offering it as a free Podium Vehicle reward. The Schlagen GT is based on a combination of the Mercedes-AMG GT and BMW Z4, making it a stylish addition to your virtual garage.

Coming in at number four is the unique Benefactor SM722. This car stands out because it has no roof, allowing you to enjoy the open-top driving experience in GTA Online. Based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss, the SM722 is a powerful race car that can reach impressive speeds with full upgrades.

Next up, we have the Benefactor Dubsta 6×6. This one-of-a-kind pickup truck features six wheels and is perfect for off-road adventures. Inspired by the 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G63 and G-Class Brabus, the Dubsta 6×6 is reliable and can handle various terrains with ease.

In second place, we have the Benefactor Terrorbyte. This military-grade vehicle, based on the Mercedes-Benz Zetros 6×6 Expedition Vehicle, comes with armor, weapons, and an operations center. It’s a multipurpose vehicle that not only provides protection but also serves as a storage hub for the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II.

Finally, our top pick is the Benefactor LM87. This supercar, based on the real-life Sauber Mercedes C9 and Mercedes-Benz C11, is the fastest Benefactor vehicle in GTA Online for 2023. With its aerodynamic body and impressive speed, the LM87 is perfect for races.

Remember, this article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. So, if you’re a fan of Mercedes-Benz cars and love playing GTA Online, consider adding these top five Benefactor cars to your collection. Enjoy the virtual driving experience like never before!

Definitions:

GTA Online – Grand Theft Auto Online, a multiplayer game mode within Grand Theft Auto V.

Benefactor – A fictional brand in GTA Online that includes vehicles based on real-life Mercedes-Benz cars.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda