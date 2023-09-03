Top 5 Most Profitable GTA Online Businesses of All Time

Running businesses in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online can be a lucrative venture for players looking to earn a steady stream of income. While heists offer big payouts in a short amount of time, businesses provide a regular source of revenue that can build up a substantial bank balance over time. However, not all businesses in the game are equally profitable, so it’s important for players to consider their options before investing. To help with this decision-making process, here are the top five GTA Online businesses of all time:

1) Cocaine Lockup: Among the Motorcycle Club (MC) businesses, Cocaine Lockups are the most profitable. Players must first purchase an MC Clubhouse and then use the laptop inside to acquire the Cocaine Lockup. While the sell missions can be challenging due to time limits and multiple sell vehicles, selling in small batches is recommended. A fully upgraded Cocaine Lockup can generate a profit of $72,000 per hour.

2) Bunker: The Bunker is an underground facility used for manufacturing illegal weapons. Resupply missions or purchasing supplies via the laptop can gather the necessary materials. It is more profitable to sell the final product in Los Santos. A Bunker near the city can generate an hourly profit of approximately $52,000. Excess weapon parts can also be sold to Ammu-Nation for an additional profit through Ammu-Nation Contract missions.

3) Nightclub: Running a Nightclub is a passive business in GTA Online. Players only need to complete management missions occasionally, and upgrades can improve the facility. Technicians can be hired to accrue goods in various departments of the Nightclub Warehouse, which can be sold later on. Players can passively make around $50,000 per in-game day with a Nightclub.

4) Hangar: Hangars serve as both aircraft storage and a place to run the Air Freight Cargo business. Players need to steal and sell crates containing different types of goods. The San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced land-based missions for this business. Hangar owners can potentially make up to $700,000 in profit per hour, depending on the type of goods being sold.

5) Acid Lab: The Acid Lab business is a mobile establishment located inside the MTL Brickade 6×6. Players can steal or buy supplies and sell the final product for a profit. Activating a daily speed boost can increase production, and naming the product before selling grants a 5% bonus. Selling a complete batch can easily generate a profit of over $200,000.

These businesses offer players a chance to earn a steady income in GTA Online. By carefully considering their investment options and strategically managing their businesses, players can build up their virtual bank balances and enjoy the economic side of the game.

