Top 10 Workcation Destinations in 2023

The rise of remote and hybrid working has ushered in a new trend called the “workcation” – a combination of work and vacation. With the freedom to work from anywhere, professionals are taking advantage of this opportunity to meet their deadlines while enjoying picturesque backdrops around the world.

IWG, the world’s largest flexible workspace operator, has ranked 26 leading cities based on nine criteria to determine the best workcation destinations. These criteria include climate, culture, transport, food and drink, happiness, broadband speed, and the availability of flexible workspaces.

According to IWG’s rankings, here are the top 10 workcation cities of 2023:

1. Barcelona, Spain: Known for its sunny weather, vibrant culture, and beautiful beaches, Barcelona takes the top spot. It offers a perfect blend of good food, fascinating culture, and affordability compared to other European cities.

2. Toronto, Canada: With its abundance of restaurants and parks, Toronto is a great city to relax in after a day of work. It scores high in accommodation, happiness, and flexible workspace availability.

3. Beijing, China: Surprisingly affordable, Beijing boasts incredible cultural sights, cheap transportation, and a mix of modern and ancient architecture. However, internet access may be restricted due to the Great Firewall.

4. Milan, Italy: Beyond being the fashion capital of Italy, Milan is also a hotspot for remote workers. It offers free Wi-Fi in many hotels and a thriving food scene to indulge in after work.

5. New York, USA: Known as the city that never sleeps, New York attracts remote workers with its energetic atmosphere. Countless cafés, bars, and social spaces make it a workcation-friendly destination.

6. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: With its beautiful beaches and hiking trails, Rio de Janeiro is a favorite among creative remote workers. It offers a variety of charming neighborhoods to explore.

7. Amsterdam, the Netherlands: Amsterdam is a thriving hub for creatives, students, and digital nomads. The city offers a range of cafes, co-working spaces, and outdoor spots like Vondelpark for remote working.

8. Paris, France: Paris, the City of Lights, is not only romantic but also appealing to those looking for a workcation. Cafes and co-working spaces are plentiful, allowing remote workers to immerse themselves in the city’s charm.

9. Jakarta, Indonesia: Jakarta provides a blend of affordability, vibrant nightlife, and diverse cultural influences. It offers a mix of Javanese, Malay, Chinese, Arab, Indian, and European influences to explore.

10. Lisbon, Portugal: Blessed with good weather and rich heritage, Lisbon is a coastal city adored by remote workers. Its charm and picturesque setting make it a popular destination among digital nomads.

These top 10 workcation cities offer a combination of work productivity and exciting experiences. Whether it’s Barcelona’s sunny beaches, Toronto’s diverse culinary scene, or Beijing’s mix of tradition and modernity, remote workers have numerous options to choose from when planning their work and vacation blend.

