Top Trending Phones This Week: Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro Takes the Lead

In the world of smartphones, Huawei has made its mark once again. The latest addition to its lineup, the Mate 60 Pro, has emerged as the most popular phone this week. While it is currently only available in China, the positive reception it has received suggests that Huawei should consider expanding its reach.

Coming in second is the Samsung Galaxy A54, followed closely by the Galaxy S23 Ultra in third place. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 have slipped down the rankings compared to last week, securing the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

A new entrant in the top 10 is the Sony Xperia 5 V. This compact flagship device from Sony has always been favored by readers, hence its strong debut in the charts.

The seventh spot is occupied by the Redmi 12, narrowly edging out the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro takes the eighth position, completing the top three from week 34.

Samsung’s budget-friendly duo, the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14, claim the final two spots in the top 10 for week 35.

Notably, the Infinix GT 10 has dropped out of the rankings, as well as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. However, it is expected that the latter will make a comeback once it is officially released.

Stay tuned for more updates next week!

Definitions:

– Huawei Mate 60 Pro: Huawei’s latest flagship cameraphone, currently popular in China.

– Samsung Galaxy A54: A mid-range smartphone by Samsung.

– Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung’s high-end flagship smartphone.

– Redmi Note 12 Pro: A mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi.

– Redmi Note 12: Another mid-range smartphone by Xiaomi.

– Sony Xperia 5 V: A compact flagship smartphone by Sony.

– Redmi 12: A budget-friendly smartphone by Xiaomi.

– Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: The latest flagship smartphone by Apple.

– Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A14: Budget-friendly smartphones by Samsung.

– Infinix GT 10: A smartphone by Infinix.

