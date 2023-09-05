10 Removed Features That Could Make a Comeback in Minecraft

Minecraft, the popular sandbox game, has been around for over a decade. Throughout its development, many features have been removed or left on the planning board. While the game is currently polished and enjoyable, bringing back some of these old features could offer a dose of nostalgia and allow newer players to experience what they missed.

Here are ten discarded features that could potentially be added back to Minecraft:

1. Gray tabby cat: Despite the existence of multiple cat textures, the old gray tabby cat variant is still present in the game but cannot be used. Its reintroduction would bring a new texture and color variation to the game.

2. Brick pyramid: These rare and massive structures were present in earlier versions of Minecraft but lacked any significant details or loot. By reintroducing them, Mojang could add new features, chest loots, and even mobs like mummies.

3. Human: In the earliest versions of Minecraft, a basic mob called the human was present. It looked identical to the player’s in-game character and could be reintroduced as a ghost-like entity, potentially connecting it to the myth of Herobrine.

4. Dirt slab: Dirt slabs were removed due to terrain glitches but could be reintroduced to create more subtle changes in elevation in the game’s terrain.

5. Ruby: Originally planned as a currency, the ruby was never added due to confusion with redstone. Reintroducing it could offer a new form of currency or a material for crafting tools, weapons, and armor.

6. Nether reactor core: This unused block allowed players to obtain nether-related items during the game’s development. Mojang could create new interactions and features related to the reactor block and the Nether.

7. Customized World: A world generation type that allowed players to customize various aspects of the game, such as terrain, ore generation, and biomes. Reintroducing this feature would provide players with more control over the game’s world generation settings.

8. Far Lands: An infamous region in older Minecraft versions that had glitched terrain. Reintroducing it intentionally could allow players to explore and experience this unique and fascinating aspect of the game.

9. Sky Dimension: A concept that was popular in the game’s early days, the Sky Dimension was an exclusive realm players could access during sleep. Although it was never implemented, adding this highly anticipated dimension would be a delight for many players.

10. Red Dragon: Initially conceptualized by the game’s founder, Marcus Persson, the Red Dragon was abandoned by Mojang after Persson’s departure. Since players are often tired of fighting the Ender Dragon repeatedly, introducing the Red Dragon as a new boss with unique features could add freshness to the game.

These are just a few of the many old features that could potentially make a comeback in Minecraft. It would not only bring nostalgia to long-time players but also introduce new experiences and content for the ever-growing player base.

