The EU’s Digital Markets Act May Require Apple to Support RCS Messaging in EU

Apple may be required to add support for Rich Communication Service (RCS) in the 27 European Union (EU) member countries due to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA could classify Apple’s iMessage platform as a “gatekeeper” and force the company to allow RCS messaging on its devices.

RCS is a messaging platform used by Google’s Android messaging app and offers similar features to Apple’s iMessage, including end-to-end encryption, longer texts, high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators. However, certain iMessage-exclusive features like Animojis, Memojis, and handwritten notes are not available on RCS. Apple has resisted adding RCS support as it considers iMessage a unique feature that sets iPhones apart from Android devices.

The EU’s definition of a gatekeeper includes companies with significant market presence, turnover, and user base. Apple argues that iMessage does not have enough EU users to qualify as a gatekeeper. However, the EU will announce on September 6th which companies and services meet the gatekeeper criteria.

If iMessage is classified as a gatekeeper, Apple will need to support RCS messaging across EU member countries by March 24th. Unlike the transition from Lightning to USB-C ports, which Apple is implementing globally, RCS support would likely be limited to the EU.

The outcome of whether iMessage is deemed a gateway or not is crucial for Apple’s future. Should Apple be required to support RCS in the EU, it could have a significant impact on the messaging landscape within the region. We await the EU’s announcement to see if Apple will have to make this change.

Source: [Source Name/Author Name]