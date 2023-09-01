Exciting Art and Design Events Coming to Tokyo in 2023 and 2024

Tokyo is known for its vibrant art and design scene, and there are several must-see events coming up in 2023 and 2024. One of the highlights is Designart Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest annual design and art festivals. The 2023 edition will take place from October 20 to 29 and will be centered around the theme “Sparks – Freeing Your Thoughts.” The festival will transform Tokyo into an open museum, with presentations by leading talents in art, interior design, technology, and fashion held in galleries and shops throughout the city. The key visual for Designart Tokyo 2023 has been crafted by the talented computational designer, Shoya Dozono.

Another event not to be missed is Roppongi Art Night, which will take place in 2024. This multi-venue event showcases contemporary art, design, music, film, and dynamic performances. Previous exhibitions have been held at various locations, including the Roppongi Hills complex, the Mori Art Museum, Tokyo Midtown, the Suntory Museum of Art, 21_21 DESIGN SIGHT, and The National Art Center, Tokyo. Stay tuned to @roppongi_art_night_official for announcements of the festival dates.

Art Fair Tokyo, the largest art fair in Japan and the oldest in Asia, will also be returning in 2024. The fair brings together leading art galleries from across the country and the rest of the world, showcasing a wide range of works from contemporary art masterpieces to ancient Japanese earthenware. Art Fair Tokyo 2024 will take place from March 8 to 10 at the Tokyo International Forum.

These are just a few examples of the exciting art and design events happening in Tokyo. To stay updated on all the latest happenings and plan your next trip to Tokyo, follow @tokyotokyooldmeetsnew and visit www.gotokyo.org.

