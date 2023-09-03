CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 3, 2023
Todd Howard Shares Gaming Preferences and Starfield’s Importance for Xbox Game Pass

Renowned game developer Todd Howard, known for his work at Bethesda Game Studios and the highly anticipated release of Starfield, recently provided some intriguing insights into his gaming preferences and the challenges of game development. In a recent BAFTA interview, Howard revealed the game he has played the most and his all-time favorite game. He also discussed the significance of Starfield for Xbox Game Pass.

Surprisingly, Howard disclosed that his most-played game ever is the NCAA Football series, which may come as unexpected for someone recognized for his involvement in crafting iconic RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout. He expressed his admiration for the difficulty faced by sports game developers in recreating realistic experiences.

In addition to his love for sports games, Howard also mentioned his excitement for the sequel to Skyrim, revealing that Bethesda Game Studios is actively working on it. This news is sure to excite fans of the Elder Scrolls franchise, indicating the studio’s commitment to delivering exceptional RPG experiences.

When it comes to his favorite game of all time, Howard named Ultima 7, an RPG that had a significant influence on the work of Bethesda Game Studios. He also referred to Tetris as “the perfect video game,” highlighting its timeless appeal.

As the release of Starfield draws nearer, it becomes evident that the game carries immense importance for Xbox Game Pass. This is evident from Microsoft’s decision to remove the $1 Game Pass trial offer just before Starfield’s launch. It is clear that the company sees Starfield as a major attraction for the subscription service, underscoring its commitment to providing value to subscribers.

Not only is the early access release of Starfield highly anticipated, but the game itself, described as a space RPG, promises to provide a fresh gaming experience that further enhances the appeal of Xbox Game Pass.

Todd Howard’s insights into his gaming preferences offer a glimpse into the mind of a creative genius responsible for some of the most iconic RPGs in the industry. As Starfield prepares to make its mark, Xbox Game Pass stands to benefit from this game’s critical importance. Gamers can look forward to a new era of exploration and adventure in the vast expanse of Starfield’s universe, with Microsoft placing a big bet on its success.

