Starfield Director Todd Howard Believes Skipping PlayStation Made the Game Better

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated open-world RPG, has finally been released and is now available for Xbox and gaming PC owners. However, the game’s absence on PlayStation is not a cause for concern, according to Starfield director Todd Howard. In fact, he believes that skipping PlayStation has actually resulted in a better product.

During a recent BBC interview, Howard discussed the extensive efforts that went into developing Starfield. He admitted that there were moments when he and his team questioned if they had taken on too much. However, the decision to make Starfield exclusive to Xbox allowed them to focus their resources and development time more effectively.

“When you’re making something exclusive, then the more you can focus,” Howard explained. By developing solely for Xbox, Bethesda had a deep understanding of the hardware and could optimize the game specifically for the Xbox Series X/S. This level of focus, according to Howard, always results in a better product.

Early reviews of Starfield on Xbox have been positive, with the game being praised for its stability. In my personal experience, playing on Xbox Series X and S, the game has been smooth and has only crashed twice in over 40 hours of gameplay.

While the exclusive status of Starfield means that PlayStation players will miss out on the game, Howard asserts that being associated with Xbox allows for greater exposure, particularly through Xbox Game Pass. He also suggests that Starfield could become synonymous with the Xbox brand, much like The Legend of Zelda is with Nintendo Switch.

Ultimately, while PlayStation owners may be disappointed, Howard believes that skipping PlayStation has been beneficial for Starfield. It has allowed for a more focused development process and has the potential to establish the game as a flagship title for Xbox.

Sources:

– Source Article