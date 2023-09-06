The Benefits of Starfield Being Xbox Exclusive, According to Bethesda’s Todd Howard

In a recent interview with the BBC, Todd Howard, the development chief at Bethesda, discussed the advantages of Starfield being an Xbox exclusive. Howard pointed out the benefits of focusing on one console, stating that it allows the development team to concentrate their efforts and ultimately deliver a better product.

“The ability to focus on a specific hardware or platform always yields a better product,” Howard emphasized. By working exclusively with Xbox, Bethesda can optimize the game specifically for Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC. Additionally, Howard mentioned that the association of brands with certain games can be beneficial, using Nintendo’s strong brand association with first-party games like Zelda as an example.

Being an Xbox exclusive also offers ease of access for Bethesda and potentially reaches a larger player base. Howard mentioned that they are expecting Starfield to have more players at launch than any of their previous games, despite their past successes. Moreover, the exclusive release of Starfield is seen as a significant first-party title for Microsoft, following a series of high-profile failures.

This discussion echoes previous comments made by Bethesda marketing boss Pete Hines, who highlighted the streamlined development process that comes with developing for fewer platforms. Hines emphasized that developing for fewer platforms allows for more rounds of quality assurance testing, reducing the risks involved.

Exclusivity has been a hot topic in the industry recently, particularly due to the trial between Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the Activision Blizzard buyout. It was revealed during the trial that MachineGames’ upcoming Indiana Jones game will also be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Additionally, the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly uncertain.

Microsoft hopes that the launch of Starfield will help boost sales of the Xbox Series X and S, which have struggled to compete against rivals such as the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Overall, the benefits of Starfield being an Xbox exclusive are centered around focusing development efforts, optimizing the game for specific hardware, and leveraging brand associations. It remains to be seen how this exclusivity will impact the game’s success and the Xbox platform as a whole.

