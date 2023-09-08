Starfield’s Director Talks Vehicles, PC Performance, and More

In a recent interview, Bethesda’s Director Todd Howard and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer answered several questions about the newly released game, Starfield. One of the topics discussed was the absence of ground vehicles in the game. Howard explained that although they had considered implementing ground vehicles, the studio ultimately decided that it was important for players to travel on foot after disembarking from their ships. This allowed developers to gauge the players’ speed and design the game accordingly. Additionally, introducing vehicles would have significantly altered the gameplay experience. However, Howard mentioned that players are still provided with a ship and a jetpack, which can be considered as vehicles in their own right.

The interview also touched upon Starfield’s PC performance and Xbox exclusivity. When asked, Howard dismissed the notion that the game was not optimized for PC. He stated that Starfield is a current-generation game, implying that some players may need to upgrade their PCs to fully enjoy it. In response to a question about competition from other games like Baldur’s Gate, Howard did not directly address Larian Studios’ title but expressed the belief that Starfield would engage players for many years to come.

During the interview, Phil Spencer provided insights from a business perspective. He revealed that Starfield is currently the most-played current-gen Xbox exclusive, with thousands of players on Game Pass. Additionally, he noted that Starfield is Bethesda’s most wish-listed game on Steam. However, he chose not to divulge whether The Elder Scrolls 6 would also be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

Overall, the interview shed light on various aspects of Starfield, including the creative decision behind the absence of ground vehicles, the PC performance requirements, and the game’s reception in terms of popularity and wish-listing. With its unique approach to space exploration, Starfield presents a new and exciting venture for Bethesda and has generated significant anticipation among players and fans.

Sources:

– Bloomberg Technology (interview with Todd Howard and Phil Spencer)