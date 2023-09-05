Sony PlayStation Plus Subscription Costs Set to Increase

Sony has announced that it will be raising the annual cost of every tier of its PlayStation Plus subscription service. The service, which allows online play, game streaming, and provides monthly free games for PS5 gamers, will see price changes taking effect from September 6th. It is your final chance to save before the cost increases, with the Premium tier seeing the largest increase of up to $40 per year. The more affordable Essential tier will also experience an increase of $20 per year.

To lock in the current subscription prices, users can log onto their PS5 and subscribe before the price change takes place. Additionally, there is another method for securing the lower cost by purchasing the necessary funds through Amazon. These funds will be delivered as digital codes that can be redeemed on consoles or through the PlayStation mobile app. It is important to use these codes before the deadline to ensure the subscription is locked in at the current rate.

Sony’s decision to raise the prices of PlayStation Plus has drawn mixed reactions from users. Some see it as a way for Sony to capitalize on the increasing popularity of gaming and the demand for online services, while others feel that the price hike is unfair, especially considering the ongoing pandemic and economic uncertainty.

PlayStation Plus has been a popular service among gamers, offering a range of benefits such as online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, and free games every month. It is likely that these price increases will help Sony invest in further enhancing the overall user experience and expanding the services available to subscribers.

In conclusion, if you are currently a PlayStation Plus subscriber or are considering joining the service, now is the time to take advantage of the current subscription rates before the price hike takes place. By either subscribing directly through your PS5 or purchasing digital codes via Amazon, you can secure the lower cost and enjoy the benefits of PlayStation Plus for another year.

