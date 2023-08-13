Need a Hint for Today’s Wordle Answer?

Every day, the New York Times presents the Wordle puzzle to challenge players. The goal is to guess the correct five-letter word within six guesses. While the game provides contextual clues with each guess, it can still be tricky to solve. Therefore, we offer some helpful hints to assist you in finding today’s Wordle answer.

Firstly, if you wrong someone, you might suffer this from them in return. This clue points to a possible word that describes the consequences of one’s actions. Secondly, today’s Wordle word begins with the letter W and ends with the letter H. Additionally, the word contains only one vowel. Moreover, there are five unique letters in today’s Wordle.

To begin your word-guessing journey, you could try inputting the starting word “HATER.” If you do, four letters will turn yellow, indicating that those letters are in the wrong position.

If you are still having trouble, don’t worry. The answer for today’s Wordle is “WRATH.” This word represents extreme, vengeful anger. It often applies to the consequences of wronging someone. For instance, telling your significant other that they resemble Mickey Mouse might result in their wrath.

To share your Wordle results without spoiling the answer, the game has a built-in sharing feature. After completing or losing today’s Wordle, wait for the statistics panel to appear. Then tap the “SHARE” button to copy the text or share the results directly with another app on your device.

Wordle, created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a family game, gained immense popularity during the pandemic. It was released in October 2021 and quickly attracted two million daily players. In January 2022, the New York Times acquired Wordle for a significant sum.

Remember, while you can type in any five-letter word as a guess, the actual answer will never be a rude word. The New York Times selects the answer from a list of more common five-letter words. However, there are occasional exceptions based on recent news or political context.

Enjoy playing Wordle and unraveling the mystery of each day’s answer. Put your word-guessing skills to the test on the Wordle website!