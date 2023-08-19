Great Deals on PS5 Console and Accessories in Sony’s Summer Sale

Sony is currently offering a summer sale with discounted prices on various products, including the highly sought-after PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The sale, which has been running since August 6th, is set to end tonight at 11:59PM PT.

During the sale, customers can purchase the disc-based PS5 for $449, its lowest price yet. This promotion is specifically for the standard model of the PS5, which includes a built-in Blu-ray drive and allows players to enjoy both digital and physical games. The PS5 is praised for its impressive performance, exclusive game titles, innovative controller, and PlayStation Plus subscription service.

In addition to the console, customers can also take advantage of discounted prices on PS5 accessories. The DualSense Wireless Controller, known for its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, is available for around $49, saving up to $25 off the regular price. The controller is available in various colors, allowing players to customize their gaming experience.

Sony is also offering discounted PS5 console covers, which can add a pop of color to the console. These covers are user-swappable and do not require any tools for installation. Currently, the purple, blue, and pink covers are on sale for just $44.99, down from the regular price of $54.99.

Furthermore, multiple retailers are also discounting the PS5, so customers have the option to purchase it from sources other than Sony.

Along with the PS5 deals, there are other attractive promotions available during the Sony summer sale. Amazon is offering up to 60% off on a selection of PS5 games, including popular titles like The Last of Us Part I, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Additionally, there are discounts on other products such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro and Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 earbuds.

Overall, Sony’s summer sale is a great opportunity for gamers and technology enthusiasts to snag some fantastic deals on the PS5 console and accessories, as well as other exciting products.