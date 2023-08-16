Discover a Useful Keyboard Shortcut for the Task Manager in Windows

If you’ve ever struggled with apps randomly moving around in the Task Manager, here’s a simple keyboard shortcut that can help. By holding down the CTRL key, you can pause the Task Manager and halt its contents. This trick works on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, and it may also work on older versions of Windows.

This helpful tip comes from Jen Gentleman, a Microsoft employee on the Windows engineering team who frequently shares shortcuts and tips for Windows. Despite using Windows for over two decades, there are still new ways to perform tasks in the operating system that I discover on a regular basis.

In the upcoming Windows 11, Microsoft is introducing a force quit option that allows users to close apps without opening the Task Manager. This can be accessed through a right-click option in the taskbar. However, the CTRL key shortcut to pause the Task Manager will remain useful for those who have yet to upgrade to Windows 11.

Here’s another interesting tidbit: in Windows 11’s Notepad app, you can spin the gear. It’s a fun little addition and one of the many delightful features in the new operating system. Microsoft has been including hidden Easter eggs like this in Windows for decades, and some have only been discovered recently. For example, a hidden prompt in Windows 95 was only found in 2021.

By utilizing this keyboard shortcut and exploring the hidden gems in Windows, you can enhance your productivity and enjoy a more immersive user experience.