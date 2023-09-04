TNG Digital Committed to Complying with Bank Negara Malaysia Standards

TNG Digital is fully committed to complying with the standards set by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) after being subjected to an Administrative Monetary Policy (AMP) due to contravening the Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA). The company came forward and reported the breaches that occurred over three years ago, despite the minimal transactions involved. TNG Digital takes these breaches seriously and promptly reported them to the bank.

As part of their cooperation with BNM’s compliance measures, TNG Digital conducted their own periodic compliance review and reported their discoveries to the bank. They also made improvements to their internal procedures and systems to prevent future occurrences. TNG Digital sees these cases as proof of their strong compliance with BNM’s regulations and policies, reinforcing their commitment to their users.

Alan Ni, the CEO of TNG Digital, stated that they prioritize their users and aim to reinforce their confidence in the compliance of their platform. They will continue to cooperate with BNM and adhere to protocols, ensuring the highest standard of self-accountability.

The two cases of contravention of the FSA were reported by TNG Digital in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism policies. Consequently, BNM imposed an AMP of RM600,000 on the company. The first case involved the failure to conduct sanctions screening on a sanctioned person, while in the second case, further inquiries were not made to ascertain if the person matched with the prescribed lists.

TNG Digital promptly made the payment for the AMP, demonstrating their commitment to rectify the situation and comply with BNM’s standards.

Sources:

– Financial Services Act 2013 (FSA)

– Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism — Electronic Money and Non-Bank Affiliated Charge & Credit Card (Sector 4) policy document

– Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism, and Targeted Financial Sanctions for Financial Institutions policy document (AML/CFT and TFS for FIs PD)

– Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Declaration of Specified Entities and Reporting Requirements) (Amendments) Order 2014