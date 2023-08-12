The Last Ronin: TMNT Game Trailer Unveiled

The TMNT: The Last Ronin trailer was recently showcased during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, providing a glimpse of the forthcoming video game adaptation of the darker Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles storyline. Set to be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game is still in development with no confirmed release date.

The trailer begins with the depiction of four lit candles, symbolizing the four Ninja Turtles. As the candles flicker, the background reveals a falling Ninja Turtle mask, a city engulfed in flames, and a flurry of arrows. One by one, the candles extinguish until only a lone candle remains illuminated. The trailer concludes with a piece of concept art showcasing the surviving turtle engaged in battle with enemy robots, accompanied by the words “In Development.”

The Last Ronin game is set in a war-torn future version of New York City, where a solitary surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly impossible quest for justice in honor of his lost family. The official video game adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin is based on the critically acclaimed comic book event created by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the comic book story that serves as the foundation for the game, debuted on October 28, 2020, garnering positive reviews. The confirmation of a video game adaptation came in March of this year, and fans have been eagerly anticipating further details about the game’s release.

Stay tuned for more updates on TMNT: The Last Ronin as the development progresses and a release date is announced.