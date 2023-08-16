Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC ‘Dimension Shellshock’ Release Date Announced

The eagerly anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC, ‘Dimension Shellshock,’ is set to arrive on the Nintendo Switch on August 31st. In addition to the already announced character Usagi Yojimbo, another fighter named Karai will also be joining the game.

Karai, a lightning-fast ninja and former member of the Foot Clan, has appeared in the modern TMNT animated series as both a villain and a friend to the Turtles. The DLC will include new fighters, a dimension-hopping Survival Mode, and various visual options such as character skins.

In addition to the paid DLC, there will also be a second free update for all owners of the base game. This update will introduce new color palette options, similar to a previous update released in December.

Fans can expect the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC ‘Dimension Shellshock’ to cost $7.99 (or regional equivalent) upon release. With the new characters, game mode, and visual options, it promises to enhance the gaming experience for TMNT enthusiasts.

