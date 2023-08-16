CityLife

Aug 16, 2023
Dimension Shellshock DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Gets a Release Date

The Dimension Shellshock DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge now has a confirmed release date. The expansion, which includes a survival mode, will be available on August 31st. Additionally, two new playable characters, Miyamoto Usagi and Karai, will be introduced.

The DLC offers a robust survival mode that adds to the already enjoyable base game. Players can experience the new expansion in both campaign stages and the survival mode. Alongside the Dimension Shellshock DLC, a free update will be released, providing players with a wider range of color palette options.

If you are a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, this DLC is definitely worth a look. It not only introduces new characters but also enhances gameplay with the addition of a survival mode. The upcoming free update with expanded color palette options is an added bonus for all players.

Are you excited about the Dimension Shellshock DLC? Let us know in the comments below which turtle is your favorite and if you’ll be diving back into the game to experience the new content.

