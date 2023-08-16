How to Stay Healthy During Flu Season

Flu season is the time of year when the flu virus is most common and easily spread from person to person. It typically starts in the fall and can continue through the winter months. During this time, it is important to take steps to stay healthy and avoid getting sick.

One of the most effective ways to stay healthy during flu season is to get a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from getting the flu. It is recommended that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year. The vaccine is especially important for those who are at high risk of complications from the flu, such as young children, pregnant women, older adults, and people with certain medical conditions.

In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to practice good hand hygiene. Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds can help kill germs that may be on your hands. If soap and water are not available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can also be effective. It is especially important to wash your hands before eating or preparing food, after using the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing.

Another important step to staying healthy during flu season is to avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, it is important to stay home from work or school to avoid spreading the flu to others. Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing can also help prevent the spread of germs.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can also help boost your immune system and prevent illness. Eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and managing stress can all contribute to a healthy immune system.

By taking these steps, you can help protect yourself and others from the flu during flu season.