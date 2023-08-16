Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Dimension Shellshock Gets Release Date

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is getting a big DLC expansion called Dimension Shellshock, which finally has a release date. The expansion will be available on August 31 for $7.99. A new trailer also reveals that the fan-favorite character Karai will be joining the game as a playable character.

Karai is a high-ranking member of the Foot Clan who first appeared in the TMNT comics in 1992. She has since appeared in various animated adaptations. While she is usually depicted as Shredder’s second-in-command, she has also been portrayed as his adopted daughter in some versions of the Turtles’ lore.

Dimension Shellshock will also introduce Usagi Yojimbo as another new playable fighter. It will feature a new survival mode and showcase different filters, including a black-and-white comic-panel style inspired by the original TMNT books. The DLC will also include new music from composer Tee Lopes and alternative color schemes for each character.

If you want to know why we believe TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the best Turtles game in decades, you can read our review for more information.