Titan Quest 2: A Greek Mythology ARPG Sequel

THQ Nordic has recently announced the development of Titan Quest 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the well-received action role-playing game (ARPG) released in 2006. This new installment, developed by Grimlore Games, the studio behind SpellForce 3, takes players back to a Greek mythology setting, offering top-down action similar to the popular game Diablo.

The announcement trailer unveils the game’s premise, revolving around the corruption of the Threads of Fate by the character Nemesis. This corruption leads to a curse that brings eternal suffering to those who oppose her. As the player, you embark on a journey to put an end to the actions of the Goddess of Retribution.

Titan Quest 2 features an open world map with a dynamic day and night cycle. The combat system allows for tactical decision-making while maintaining a fast-paced experience. One of the exciting features of the game is the ability to combine two masteries for your character, resulting in a variety of intriguing hybrid classes.

Although no specific release date has been announced, it has been confirmed that Titan Quest 2 will be available for the newly released PlayStation 5. Fans of the original game and newcomers alike can anticipate this highly anticipated sequel. Are you excited to embark on this new adventure in Greek mythology? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.