CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Titan Quest 2: A Greek Mythology ARPG Sequel

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 12, 2023
Titan Quest 2: A Greek Mythology ARPG Sequel

THQ Nordic has recently announced the development of Titan Quest 2, a highly anticipated sequel to the well-received action role-playing game (ARPG) released in 2006. This new installment, developed by Grimlore Games, the studio behind SpellForce 3, takes players back to a Greek mythology setting, offering top-down action similar to the popular game Diablo.

The announcement trailer unveils the game’s premise, revolving around the corruption of the Threads of Fate by the character Nemesis. This corruption leads to a curse that brings eternal suffering to those who oppose her. As the player, you embark on a journey to put an end to the actions of the Goddess of Retribution.

Titan Quest 2 features an open world map with a dynamic day and night cycle. The combat system allows for tactical decision-making while maintaining a fast-paced experience. One of the exciting features of the game is the ability to combine two masteries for your character, resulting in a variety of intriguing hybrid classes.

Although no specific release date has been announced, it has been confirmed that Titan Quest 2 will be available for the newly released PlayStation 5. Fans of the original game and newcomers alike can anticipate this highly anticipated sequel. Are you excited to embark on this new adventure in Greek mythology? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Sees Massive Player Engagement and Tops Steam Charts

Aug 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Unlocking the Potential of Prague’s Smart City Future: Innovative Strategies and Technologies for Urban Progress

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be Playable on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Future of Home Textiles: How Europe is Leading the Way in Smart Fabrics

Aug 12, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Borderlands 4 Rumor Clarified by Genvid Entertainment

Aug 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments