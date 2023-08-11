Titan Quest 2 Announced by THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic has recently revealed the upcoming release of Titan Quest 2, a sequel to the popular 2006 action RPG developed by Iron Lore Entertainment. The original game took players on an adventure through ancient Greece, Egypt, and China as they battled against mythical creatures. The sequel, developed by Grimlore Games, known for their work on Spellforce III, will continue the story by introducing a new antagonist, Nemesis, the goddess of retribution.

Titan Quest 2 will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will feature a handcrafted open world with a dynamic day-night cycle. Players can expect to encounter a variety of mythological creatures, including the fearsome Stymphalian birds, described as man-eating creatures capable of launching sharp metallic feathers.

The game will expand upon the original Titan Quest’s Masteries system, which allowed players to combine skills from different unlockable trees. In addition, meaningful loot will be a key feature in Titan Quest 2, aiming to provide a satisfying loot loop that goes beyond simple stat comparisons. The spokesperson from THQ Nordic highlighted that challenging RPG combat with practical choices will offer players an advantage.

Titan Quest, the original game, gained recognition and currently ranks 35th on the list of best RPGs. Following the acquisition of the IP after the demise of the original THQ in 2013, THQ Nordic has released multiple expansions for the game.

Fans of action RPGs can look forward to Titan Quest 2 as another potential addition to their gaming collection. It will be interesting to see how it fares in the midst of other highly anticipated releases, such as Diablo 4.