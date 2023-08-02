Using “Date-Me Docs” to Find Love: A Modern Take on Personal Ads

Writers of “Date-Me Docs” are hoping to find a more meaningful connection than what swipe-based dating apps can offer. These documents, resembling longer versions of traditional personal ads, are posted online by individuals looking for love.

After going through a breakup, Connie Li, a software engineer, reentered the dating app scene but found that many men were only interested in casual relationships. This prompted her to create her own dating bio, like résumés she had seen others post. In her extensive Google Docs profile, Li described herself as monogamous, short, and fond of wearing colorful outfits. She also wrote about being a cat in a previous life. Li then shared her “date-me doc” on social media, receiving numerous responses.

The popularity of “date-me docs” is growing among urbanites experiencing dating app fatigue. Professionals in the tech industry living in major US cities are particularly drawn to this trend. Although it’s difficult to determine the exact number of “date-me docs” in existence, there are over 100 profiles from various cities available in certain databases.

These documents do not follow a specific structure but often include age, gender, sexual orientation, hobbies, interests, as well as the writer’s positive and negative attributes. Some “date-me docs” are designed like websites, complete with photos and music, while others resemble extended résumés.

Juan Luis Ricón, a 30-year-old from Madrid, created a “date-me doc” after disappointing experiences with dating app matches. Since then, he has gone on dates with four out of six women who responded to his Google Docs profile. Ricón appreciates the shared interests he has with other “date-me doc” creators within his social network.

While many dating app users report positive experiences, the number of dissatisfied users has increased. Women are more likely to have negative encounters, such as receiving physical threats and unsolicited sexual messages. In response, alternative methods of finding love, such as “date-me docs,” have emerged. These documents are seen as a hybrid of old dating sites like OKCupid and traditional matchmaking that occurs naturally within social circles.

However, there are limitations to using “date-me docs.” The pool of potential matches is smaller compared to dating apps, and some individuals may overshare personal information. It’s recommended that users focus on highlighting why they would make good partners rather than being overly critical of themselves.

“Date-me docs” offer a unique approach to finding love in the digital age. By providing detailed information about themselves, individuals can increase their chances of connecting with like-minded individuals outside the confines of algorithm-driven dating apps.