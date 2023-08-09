Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumors and Camera Specs

There have been numerous rumors surrounding the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra was released less than six months ago. Just like with the iPhone, people are always eager to know what the specifications will be for the next generation of Samsung’s flagship device.

One of the biggest mysteries is the chipset. Some speculate that Samsung will continue to use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the rest of the lineup. However, others believe that Samsung might opt for its own Exynos 2400, which is rumored to feature a deca-core processor. In certain markets like the U.S. and China, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy could be used.

Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, recently shared some early information about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to Ice Universe, the device will come equipped with a 50MP telephoto camera featuring 3x optical zoom. It is expected that this camera will be accompanied by a second telephoto camera, featuring a periscope lens and a 10x optical zoom.

Earlier rumors suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would have a variable zoom lens that could switch between 3x and 10x optical zoom. However, another tipster named Revegnus dismissed this rumor. Additionally, Ice Universe previously reported that Korean sources indicated the use of the same 12MP Sony IMX754 sensor for the 3x telephoto camera as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the 12MP Sony IMX754+ for 10x optical zoom. Both cameras would produce cropped images at 10MP.

As we await official announcements from Samsung, these rumors give us an exciting glimpse into what the Galaxy S24 Ultra might offer in terms of camera capabilities.