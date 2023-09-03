Tiny FPV Drone Racing Gate Adds Fun and Functionality to Training Sessions

Summary: FPV drone racing has gained popularity as an elite sport, but not everyone has access to the high-end equipment used in professional competitions. To help drone enthusiasts track their laptimes during training, [ProfessorBoots] has built a tiny FPV racing gate that uses ultrasonic range sensors and addressable LEDs. The gate changes color when a drone passes through it and displays laptimes on a small touch screen. While it currently serves only as a practice tool and does not support competitions, it offers a fun and functional solution for drone racing enthusiasts.

FPV (First Person View) drone racing has become an elite sport, complete with top-notch technology, extensive media coverage, and specialized equipment. However, for those who practice with smaller drones at home, there may be a lack of options for keeping track of laptimes and improving performance. This is where the tiny FPV drone racing gate developed by [ProfessorBoots] comes in.

The gate features ultrasonic range sensors that detect when a drone passes through it, triggering a change in color from green to red. This visual indicator allows pilots to easily identify when they have successfully navigated the gate. Additionally, a 2.4-inch touch screen conveniently displays laptimes and offers a simple configuration process. Accessible via a local network, the gate even provides a webpage for viewing laptimes in a browser.

It should be noted that the tiny FPV racing gate is primarily designed as a practice tool and is not currently suitable for official competitions. It does not have the capability to differentiate between multiple drones passing through the gate simultaneously. However, for individuals looking to enhance their training sessions and monitor their progress, this gate offers a combination of fun and functionality.

Overall, the tiny FPV drone racing gate created by [ProfessorBoots] provides a cost-effective solution for drone racing enthusiasts who want to keep track of their laptimes and improve their skills. While it may not be ready for competitive use, it offers a valuable tool for practicing and honing racing techniques.

Definitions:

– FPV (First Person View): A method of flying drones or remote-controlled vehicles where the pilot views the live video feed from an onboard camera, providing a real-time immersive experience.

Sources:

– [ProfessorBoots]: [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93kElvRukqQ] (video link)

– Source article: Professional Drone Racing Is Now an Elite Sport – Hackaday