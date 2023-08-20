CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Google Search Box Tricks for Hidden Features and Useful Tools

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
There’s more to Google’s search box than meets the eye. While it’s well-known for searching the web, there are several hidden features, or “Easter eggs,” that offer additional functionality. These tricks can be accessed by visiting google.com.

One popular trick is the ability to roll a virtual die by typing “roll a die” into the search box. Users can click the Roll button to continue rolling, and even specify the number of dice and sides. Another useful feature is the ability to check grammar by typing a phrase followed by “check grammar.” Google will display a green checkmark if the grammar is correct or provide corrections if necessary.

For those in need of a bubble level, Google has one built into the search box. By typing “bubble level” in Chrome for Android or iOS, users can check if a surface is level using their mobile device. Google can also convert numbers into words, for example, typing a number followed by “=english” will display the number written out.

Google also offers some classic games within the search box. By typing “pac-man,” users can play the classic game directly in their browser, and typing “play Solitaire” brings up the card game. Google even provides tools like a metronome and breathing exercises for those in need of relaxation.

If you’re feeling curious, typing “I’m feeling curious” into the search box will provide a random fact from the web. You can keep refreshing for more facts. Additionally, Google offers a timer and stopwatch function by typing “timer” or “stopwatch” respectively.

Lastly, if you need to make a decision, typing “flip a coin” will show a flipping coin graphic along with heads or tails.

Google’s search box offers a wide range of hidden features and tools that can be fun and useful for users.

