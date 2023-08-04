Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals Daily Use of Vision Pro, Majority of iPhones Purchased Through Upgrade Programs

During the earnings call yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared some interesting insights. Firstly, he mentioned that he uses the Vision Pro, Apple’s spatial computer, on a daily basis. He expressed his excitement about the product and the positive response it has received from press, analysts, and developers. Units are being shipped to developers and the company is looking forward to its official release early next year.

Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri revealed that the majority of iPhones are now being purchased through upgrade programs, trade-ins, or some kind of installment plan. This purchasing trend applies not only in the US but also in other developed and emerging markets. By offering these programs, Apple believes it can make its products more affordable and achieve a strong product mix.

When asked about the lengthening upgrade cycles for iPhones, Cook declined to give a direct answer but it is evident that the cycles are indeed getting longer. Consumers now tend to hold onto their smartphones for 3-4 years, compared to the previous 1-2 year cycle. This information suggests that users are satisfied with their devices and see less reason for frequent upgrades.

Regarding cost-cutting measures, Maestri explained that the company has reduced hiring and has been selective in its expenditures. However, Apple remains committed to investing in research and development, prioritizing innovation and product development.

Overall, there were no major surprises in the earnings report, but these insights from the analyst call shed light on Apple’s current strategies and the factors contributing to its success in the market.