Apple CEO Tim Cook Focused on Real-World Innovation, Not Hype

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has been quietly leading the world’s most valuable company since 2011, preferring substance over flashy promises. Unlike Elon Musk, Cook is not tempted to promise an Apple “ChatGPT moment” for investors. During Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Cook discussed the release of the new $3,500 Vision Pro headset and the opening of retail stores in India, rather than talking extensively about artificial intelligence (AI) or generative AI.

Although the topic of AI didn’t come up until the end of the call, Cook stated that his engineers are harnessing its power without constantly talking about it. He mentioned features in iOS 17, such as personal voice and the Apple Watch’s fall detection, that are made possible by AI. Cook emphasized that AI and machine learning are integral to Apple’s product development, despite his limited discussion on the topic.

In comparison, during the same earnings call, Microsoft had 73 references to AI, and Alphabet had 90 references. Tesla’s Musk, on the other hand, has repeatedly claimed that his company’s AI work is more ambitious than that of Microsoft and Google. Musk envisions a “ChatGPT moment” for Tesla, where his intelligent cars will be able to drive themselves without human supervision, resulting in a significant increase in asset value and market cap.

Cook sees AI as a means to responsibly advance Apple’s products and enrich people’s lives, rather than a buzzword for investor hype. He stated that Apple follows a method of announcing products as they come to market, sticking to a low-key approach. Cook has no plans to deviate from this strategy.

Tim Cook’s focus remains on real-world innovation rather than making grandiose promises. His approach has allowed Apple to maintain its position as the world’s most valuable company, even without the hype surrounding futuristic technologies like generative AI or trips to Mars.