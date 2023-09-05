The Vaseline Hack: Making Your Perfume Last Longer

If you’ve ever wished for your perfume to last longer, this simple hack might be the solution you’ve been looking for. PureWow, a popular TikTok account, has shared a tip that claims to extend the longevity of your scent. The hack involves applying a small amount of Vaseline to your skin where you typically spray your perfume.

According to TikToker Flaconi, applying perfume after moisturizing and avoiding rubbing your wrists together after application can also help make your fragrance last longer.

The concept behind this hack is that Vaseline creates a barrier on the skin, preventing the perfume from evaporating as quickly. By trapping the fragrance molecules in place, the scent can linger for a more extended period.

Additionally, FourthSense.co suggests applying perfume to your hair and spraying it on your pressure points to enhance longevity.

By implementing these techniques, you can prolong the effectiveness of your favorite perfume and enjoy its delightful aroma throughout the day and night.

Sources:

– PureWow TikTok account: @purewow

– FourthSense.co

– Flaconi TikTok account: @flaconi