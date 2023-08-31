The Use of AR Mirrors in Retail: A New Generation of Interactive Technology

AR mirrors, a new iteration of smart mirrors, are revolutionizing the use of augmented reality in retail. These mirrors, such as Snapchat’s AR mirrors that use Ares technology, are designed specifically for physical screens. Unlike previous versions of smart mirrors, consumers can now experience interactive digital elements and capture images using an integrated camera.

One key advantage of these AR mirrors is their accessibility. Consumers can simply walk up to the mirrors to begin experiencing the technology, without the need for a smartphone, app, or prior knowledge. This opens up a range of possibilities for retailers to engage customers, including brand storytelling, games, AR try-on, and more.

Several brands have already embraced AR mirrors in their retail stores. Coach, for example, installed an AR mirror in one of its storefronts to allow passersby to try on their Tabby bag. Nike utilized smart mirrors for AR try-on and games, while Men’s Wearhouse used them for formalwear visualization. Tommy Hilfiger also invited customers in select stores to try on its collaboration collection with Shawn Mendes.

Jill Popelka, head of AR enterprise services at Snapchat, expressed excitement about the positive feedback from brands using their AR mirrors. The mirrors have sparked engagement and delivered useful experiences to consumers.

In a recent collaboration, Tiffany & Co. unveiled an AR mirror installation during the US Open. Visitors had the opportunity to participate in a digital game of tennis using a digital Tiffany racket. The experience was not tied to any specific product or prompt to shop. Users could capture these moments and share them by scanning an on-screen QR code.

Luxury brands have also recognized the potential of sports marketing. Gucci’s dress-code violating duffle bag made waves during the Wimbledon tennis tournament, while star athletes from various sports have attended fashion shows by Louis Vuitton, Prada, and more. LVMH, a luxury conglomerate, will even sponsor the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

As AR technology continues to evolve, brands are finding innovative ways to engage consumers and create immersive experiences. AR mirrors represent a promising avenue for retail, blending the physical and digital worlds seamlessly.

