The TicWatch Pro 5 Gets a New Color Option: Sandstone

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
The TicWatch Pro 5, known as the most powerful Wear OS smartwatch, is now available in a new color called “Sandstone.” Priced at $349, this new color option is functionally identical to the standard black model.

The TicWatch Pro 5 runs on Wear OS 3 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ chip. It maintains the same screen, specifications, battery life, and other features as the black variant.

The “Sandstone” color has a lighter appearance, with an almost-silver look to the knurled bezel. The overall tone of the watch has an earthy feel. The band of the “Sandstone” model is a beige/taupe color, different from the usual black option. It is worth noting that the band size is 24mm, which is larger than most modern smartwatches.

Although the TicWatch Pro 5 was praised in our earlier review for its powerful performance, large screen, and impressive battery life, some drawbacks were identified. Mobvoi’s slow adoption of Wear OS 3 for older generations affected the release, making it less appealing compared to the more affordable Galaxy Watch or the aesthetically pleasing Pixel Watch.

Despite these drawbacks, the TicWatch Pro 5 in the new “Sandstone” color retains its stellar performance, big screen, and tremendous battery life.

The TicWatch Pro 5 in “Sandstone” is now available for purchase on Mobvoi’s website and Amazon.

