Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5: Boosting Bandwidth for Faster Charging and External GPUs

Intel has recently introduced Thunderbolt 5, a new standard that offers a significant increase in bandwidth for the popular connector. With Thunderbolt 5, users can expect to charge connected laptops at a much faster rate compared to its predecessor, Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, Intel sees the potential for Thunderbolt 5 to revive a previously overlooked product: the external graphics processing unit (GPU) for gamers and creatives.

With an impressive bidirectional bandwidth of 80 gigabits, double that of Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 also provides an astonishing 120Gbps of bandwidth for external displays. This threefold increase enables users to power multiple 8K displays or one display with an exceptional refresh rate of up to 540Hz. This enhancement makes Thunderbolt 5 a desirable choice for those seeking the best gaming monitors on the market.

The higher speed and greater bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5 not only benefit data transfers but also charging speeds. Thunderbolt 5 devices can deliver up to 240W of power, potentially eliminating the need for a separate power port on many laptops. This development allows for more space for additional ports on the laptop chassis, enhancing convenience and connectivity.

According to Jason Ziller, head of Intel’s Client Connectivity Division, Thunderbolt 5’s increased bandwidth could spark a renewed interest in external graphics cards. In the past, people would purchase enclosures that housed powerful graphics cards and power supplies to enhance the graphical capabilities of their computers. However, these external GPUs never gained widespread popularity due to their expense and bulkiness. Ziller believes that Thunderbolt 5’s improved performance could bring external GPUs back into the mainstream, as the doubling of bandwidth opens up opportunities for improved performance and expanded capabilities.

Ziller also hinted at the possibility of external AI accelerators in the future, citing the growing demand for AI in the client space. While Thunderbolt 5-equipped devices are not expected to hit the market until 2024, consumers can anticipate a notable increase in speed and the potential resurgence of external GPUs.

In conclusion, Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 offers significantly improved bandwidth, allowing for faster charging and the potential revival of external GPUs. With the capability to power high-resolution displays and deliver increased power, Thunderbolt 5 is poised to enhance the user experience for gamers, creatives, and anyone seeking faster data transfers. However, we will have to wait until 2024 to see the full potential of Thunderbolt 5 and its impact on the market.

