Young and Restless – The Company You Keep

Nick and Adam’s complex relationship is evolving slowly. The two half-brothers have always had a strained dynamic, competing for their father Victor’s affection and the affections of three different women. However, when Sally lost the baby she was expecting with Adam and blamed him, Nick took a different approach. Instead of joining in on the Adam-bashing, Nick urged Sally to forgive him and decided to work alongside Adam at McCall to support him. Sharon’s suggestion of all of them working together at the company she inherited from Cameron adds an intriguing twist to the storyline. It allows Sharon to break free from the monotony of Crimson Lights and allows for exploration of what Nick and Adam can accomplish without Victor’s interference. While there may be conflicts and missteps along the way, the effort could ultimately help heal Nick and Adam’s bond.

Days of Our Lives – Crime Pays

Another villain, Li Shin, escapes without consequences, adding to the long list of villains on DAYS. Li’s involvement in the plot to kill Stefan was conveniently erased when brainwashed Harris could only recall Megan and Dr. Rolf’s roles. Li’s misdeeds, fueled by his obsession with Gabi, have only gotten worse. Yet, time after time, there are no repercussions, except for Gabi, Stefan, and Wendy expressing their anger. While it’s understandable that not all bad guys can go to jail to keep them relevant, the lack of consequences in Salem makes it seem like there’s no need for a police department. Rafe, Melinda, and the others may talk about eliminating criminals, but no one ever faces proper repercussions. Even when a character goes to jail, they are pardoned or escape within months. This lowers the stakes in the good vs. evil drama of DAYS, affecting the engagement of the audience.

General Hospital – Match Points

General Hospital is proceeding with the reboot of the Finn and Liz pairing. However, the response from fans has been lukewarm to cold. The heavy-handed way the show is trying to sell the relationship, from Finn’s daughter playing matchmaker to Liz’s friends pushing her towards him, isn’t resonating with viewers who don’t believe in their romantic feelings. The inclusion of Liz needing comfort from Finn after Curtis was shot backfires, as it undermines her character as an experienced nurse and diminishes the chance of changing fan sentiment in favor of Finn and Liz. Fans want to see a coupling that receives widespread enthusiasm, but after two years, it’s unlikely to happen for “Fiz.”

Bold and Beautiful – That’s Hot

On the surface, a Hope and Thomas romance may not seem exciting, given Thomas’ problematic history. However, the timing feels right for a “Thope” relationship. The writers slowly rebuilt their connection while they worked together, and Hope started having unexpected fantasies about Thomas, leading to a passionate kiss in Rome witnessed by Liam. The chemistry between Matthew Atkinson and Annika Noelle is electric, and their love scenes are captivating. This shift from the typical Steffy/Liam/Hope triangle, with the addition of Finn and Thomas, is making for compelling viewing. It would be beneficial for B&B to acknowledge the previous issues within their relationship to build a foundation that gives hope for their future.