The Nest Protect and Google Home App Integration Still Pending

The Nest Protect, a smoke detector device, was first released in 2013 and is still available for purchase today. However, despite its usefulness, it has yet to be supported by the Google Home app. While there have been mentions of the integration coming in the future, Google has been relatively quiet about it.

Users have expressed their frustration in a support thread dating back to 2021, highlighting the absence of Nest Protect support within the Google Home app. The last mention of Nest Protect in the app was in 2020, with Google stating that it would be added in the “coming months.” Unfortunately, that timeline has not been fulfilled, and it has been over three years since Google made that promise.

However, this week, a Google manager reaffirmed that supporting Nest Protect in the Home app is still on their roadmap. They expressed understanding for the long-awaited capability and assured users that the team is fully committed to expanding Home app support to include the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm.

In 2020, some Nest Protect owners briefly saw their devices in the Home app, but the integration was incomplete and unstable. Nevertheless, users hope to see full support for Protect in the Home app. It’s worth noting that Google has also left other timelines unfulfilled, such as the integration of legacy Nest cameras into the Home app, which was slated for July but has yet to materialize.

Overall, the integration of Nest Protect with the Google Home app remains pending. Hopefully, Google will provide more updates soon and ensure that users don’t have to wait for an extended period of time for these promised features.