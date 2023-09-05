CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Microsoft Deprecates WordPad Software, Ending Decades-Old Staple

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
Microsoft Deprecates WordPad Software, Ending Decades-Old Staple

Microsoft has announced that it is deprecating its WordPad software from Windows, marking the end of a decades-old staple. In the future, WordPad will no longer be available on new versions of Windows, and Microsoft will not be providing updates for existing software.

WordPad was first introduced almost 30 years ago for Windows 95. However, in 2020, it was downgraded to an optional feature, allowing users to delete it from their systems if desired. Microsoft redirects users to Microsoft Word and Windows Notepad as alternatives to WordPad.

While WordPad provides much of the same basic functionality as Word, it lacks certain obligatory features such as spellcheck. Word, on the other hand, requires a paid subscription plan to access the software. In its blog post, Microsoft recommends Word for rich text documents and Windows Notepad for plain text documents.

The decision to remove WordPad from Windows was not accompanied by an explanation in the post. Microsoft has also not yet responded to requests for additional information regarding this move.

Microsoft’s deprecation of WordPad follows their recent disabling of Cortana, the voice-assistant software, which has been replaced with voice access software for consumers to control their PCs and author text using their voice.

Source:
– Image: MagioreStock (Shutterstock)

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Drag Racing Extravaganza at Breda International Airport

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Apple Executives to Testify in Google Antitrust Trial Despite Their Objections

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Versatility and Convenience of E-Readers: A Closer Look at the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Drag Racing Extravaganza at Breda International Airport

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Executives to Testify in Google Antitrust Trial Despite Their Objections

Sep 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

The Versatility and Convenience of E-Readers: A Closer Look at the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Sep 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Google Play Movies & TV App to be Discontinued on Android TV

Sep 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments