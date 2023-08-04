Reddit Communities Return to Normal Operations After Protests

Three of Reddit’s largest communities, r/aww, r/pics, and r/videos, have resumed their usual operations following a protest against Reddit’s API pricing. Initially, these subreddits had adapted their content to focus on John Oliver in a form of protest, but they have now reverted to their pre-protest state.

The r/aww subreddit, which boasts over 34 million subscribers, explained the change in a recent post. While the community had voted in favor of the John Oliver rule, it was never intended to be permanent. Over time, the passion for the protest diminished, and user attention shifted to other topics. However, the change did lead to a decrease in subreddit traffic. Despite this, the overall impact on sitewide traffic seems minimal as other subreddits filled the content void.

Similarly, r/pics, with its 30 million subscribers, had a visible connection to John Oliver. Notably, Oliver himself shared photos with the community, and at one point, the moderators invited him to join their team. However, r/pics recently removed any obvious traces of this connection without providing an explanation. The moderation team has not responded to requests for clarification.

Another affected community, r/videos, with over 26 million subscribers, had already abandoned the John Oliver rule in June. Instead, they implemented a new requirement for profane titles on all posts, following a community vote. However, the moderation team decided to revert the rules to their pre-protest state. In a post, they reminded the community that Reddit still has issues to address.

On the other hand, r/gifs, with more than 21 million subscribers, remains focused on John Oliver, according to its rules. However, the frequency of new posts has noticeably declined, prompting inquiries to the moderation team about the lack of recent activity.

Although many subreddits, with the pressure from Reddit and user dissatisfaction, have returned to their normal operations after the API pricing protests, over 1,800 subreddits continue to remain private in protest, according to the Reddark tracker. This ongoing situation highlights the persisting frustration among some users.