Apple executives to testify in Google antitrust trial

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 launch day may see three of its executive staff members absent, as they have been subpoenaed to act as witnesses in a Google antitrust bench trial. The trial, which begins on September 12, accuses Google of abusing its power and focuses on the company’s dealings with other companies to be offered as a default search provider.

The three Apple executives, SVP of Services Eddy Cue, SVP of Machine Learning and AI Strategy John Giannandrea, and VP of Corporate Development Adrian Perica, have been required to provide testimony during the trial. Apple filed a request to have the subpoenas quashed, arguing that it had already disclosed a large number of documents and hours of testimony, and that additional testimony could potentially reveal competitively sensitive information.

However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Apple’s request, stating that the testimony was not duplicative or unduly burdensome. As a result, the executives may be required to appear in court during the same day as Apple’s iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event.

It remains unclear whether the executives will attend the first day of the trial or prioritize their presence at the highly anticipated launch event. Regardless, their absence from the event could potentially impact Apple’s ability to fully showcase its new products and innovations.

