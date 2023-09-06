CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple executives to testify in Google antitrust trial

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Apple executives to testify in Google antitrust trial

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 launch day may see three of its executive staff members absent, as they have been subpoenaed to act as witnesses in a Google antitrust bench trial. The trial, which begins on September 12, accuses Google of abusing its power and focuses on the company’s dealings with other companies to be offered as a default search provider.

The three Apple executives, SVP of Services Eddy Cue, SVP of Machine Learning and AI Strategy John Giannandrea, and VP of Corporate Development Adrian Perica, have been required to provide testimony during the trial. Apple filed a request to have the subpoenas quashed, arguing that it had already disclosed a large number of documents and hours of testimony, and that additional testimony could potentially reveal competitively sensitive information.

However, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied Apple’s request, stating that the testimony was not duplicative or unduly burdensome. As a result, the executives may be required to appear in court during the same day as Apple’s iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event.

It remains unclear whether the executives will attend the first day of the trial or prioritize their presence at the highly anticipated launch event. Regardless, their absence from the event could potentially impact Apple’s ability to fully showcase its new products and innovations.

Sources:
– Reuters: [insert source URL]
– Apple Inc.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Spotify Tests Removing Lyrics from Ad-Supported Tier, Sparking Speculation of Premium-Only Feature

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

New STE(A)M and Career Development Program for Kids in Hearne and Calvert ISD

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Preserving Memories: Converting VHS Tapes to Digital

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Large Herbivores Can Help Control Invasive Plant Species, Study Finds

Sep 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

How NFC Chips are Revolutionizing Global Business Strategies

Sep 6, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Spotify Tests Removing Lyrics from Ad-Supported Tier, Sparking Speculation of Premium-Only Feature

Sep 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

New STE(A)M and Career Development Program for Kids in Hearne and Calvert ISD

Sep 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments