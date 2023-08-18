CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Meta Introduces Reposts and Reposts Tab to Threads

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Meta Introduces Reposts and Reposts Tab to Threads

Meta has announced the addition of a new feature to Threads called reposts, or retweets, in their reverse-chronological “Following” feed. This small but useful addition aims to enhance the functionality of the Following feed. While Meta claims to have added this feature based on user feedback, it is important to note that the Following feed still has its shortcomings.

In addition to reposts in the Following feed, Meta is also introducing a reposts tab on user profiles. This tab will make it easier for users and others to locate the threads that have been reposted. Although I have yet to receive these updates on iOS, I can confirm that the reposts tab is visible when viewing my profile on the web.

While these new updates may not be enough to entice the return of inactive Threads users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that improved search functionality and a web client will be introduced in the coming weeks. These forthcoming features may persuade some dormant users to give Threads another chance. In response to a request for the timeline of the web client release, Zuckerberg shared two emojis: 🔜🤫.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

The Next Chapter in the Call of Duty Franchise: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Twitch to Introduce Blocking Feature for Banned Users

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Microsoft AI-Generated Travel Article Recommends Ottawa Food Bank as a Tourist Attraction

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

AI

Adobe Faces Accusations of Copyright Infringement with its AI Art Model

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Rockstar Games Removes Grand Theft Auto V Mod that Allows NPCs to Talk to Players

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Unbabel’s Brain-to-Computer Interface: Exploring the Potential of EMG Technology

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Mobile Launcher Arrives at Launch Pad for Artemis II Mission

Aug 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments