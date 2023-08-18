Meta Introduces Reposts and Reposts Tab to Threads

Meta has announced the addition of a new feature to Threads called reposts, or retweets, in their reverse-chronological “Following” feed. This small but useful addition aims to enhance the functionality of the Following feed. While Meta claims to have added this feature based on user feedback, it is important to note that the Following feed still has its shortcomings.

In addition to reposts in the Following feed, Meta is also introducing a reposts tab on user profiles. This tab will make it easier for users and others to locate the threads that have been reposted. Although I have yet to receive these updates on iOS, I can confirm that the reposts tab is visible when viewing my profile on the web.

While these new updates may not be enough to entice the return of inactive Threads users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that improved search functionality and a web client will be introduced in the coming weeks. These forthcoming features may persuade some dormant users to give Threads another chance. In response to a request for the timeline of the web client release, Zuckerberg shared two emojis: 🔜🤫.