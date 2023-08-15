US Army Embraces Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Initiative for Official Business

Tens of thousands of people, including active-duty soldiers, civilians, and members of the Army Reserve and National Guard, are using personal mobile devices to connect to secure U.S. Army networks for official business. The Army’s bring-your-own-device initiative has approved around 20,000 users after extensive brainstorming, piloting, and cybersecurity checks.

Lt. Gen. John Morrison, a top information technology official, highlighted the efficiency and effectiveness of using personal devices and stated that it allows for seamless communication. The adoption of BYOD aligns with the Army’s objective of achieving ubiquitous connectivity both on and off the battlefield, ensuring timely access to the right information.

Halo, an application developed by small business Hypori, plays a crucial role in the Army’s initiative. It enables users to securely access the cArmy cloud, email, chat, and other virtual workspace functions. Hypori’s app does not store information on the device but rather remotely delivers it, eliminating security risks associated with personal possessions and wearable tech.

The Army considers cloud technology integral to the overall modernization of its networks, computers, and collaborative capabilities. Lt. Gen. Morrison emphasized the power of leveraging cloud-enabled services in delivering secure and efficient solutions.

The National Guard’s chief information officer, Kenneth McNeill, has praised the use of personal devices, citing increased flexibility and improved critical response times. He believes that this approach represents the future of government and Department of Defense operations.

The Army’s embrace of BYOD reflects the growing trend of organizations recognizing the benefits of utilizing personal devices for official business. With robust security measures in place, the Army aims to leverage the convenience and reliability of personal mobile devices to enhance communication and productivity.