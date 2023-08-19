Pokémon GO Fest Returns to New York City with Rare Pokémon and Exciting Challenges

Tens of thousands of Pokémon trainers will gather in New York City this weekend for the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Fest. The event, organized by Niantic, is expected to attract around 70,000 participants, making it the largest public event for the popular mobile game since its launch seven years ago.

During the three-day festival, attendees will have the opportunity to catch rare Pokémon species, including the coveted Diancie. The main venue for trainers will be Randall’s Island Park, where the park has been transformed into a vibrant habitat filled with volcanic landscapes and poisonous swamps, creating the perfect environment for Pokémon to roam freely.

Aside from catching Pokémon, participants can engage in battles, take part in challenges, and conduct research on these elusive creatures. The festival also encourages players from all over the world to come together, connect, and form new friendships based on their shared enthusiasm for the game.

In addition to the activities at Randall’s Island Park, Pokémon GO trainers will explore all five boroughs of New York City using the mobile app. Over 50 different Pokémon species will be available for trainers to catch, some of which are exclusive to the city and have not been released anywhere else in the world.

Tickets for Pokémon GO Fest can be purchased for $30, with options for additional add-ons such as exclusive T-shirts and upgraded perks. Ticket-holders will have the opportunity to explore both Randall’s Island Park and New York City, with the only difference being the designated time slot for each location.

The festival will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET each day. While the citywide experience is available throughout the day, access to Randall’s Island Park is restricted to the specific hours indicated on the ticket.

Pokémon trainers of all ages and backgrounds are eagerly anticipating the Pokémon GO Fest, ready to embark on exciting adventures, catch rare Pokémon, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow enthusiasts.