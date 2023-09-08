Exploring the Funky and Cool Ship Designs in Starfield

Since the release of Starfield, players have wasted no time in crafting their own unique and imaginative ship designs. From recreating iconic vessels from beloved franchises like Mass Effect, Star Wars, and Halo to adding their own funky twists, the creativity in ship design is truly awe-inspiring.

The Unbeatable Ship

One standout ship design is the Unbeatable Ship, aptly named because enemies always target the ship’s center, but this ship cleverly lacks a center. Created by Morfalath, the ship sports an angular and maze-like interior filled with claustrophobic pods and ladders. It resembles something the Federal Bureau of Control would produce if they ventured into space.

The Black Pearl

Taking inspiration from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, SnaKeMuHo recreated the legendary Black Pearl. It might sail smoother on water, but its presence in Starfield adds an adventurous touch. Just imagine feeling the sea breeze and hearing the creaking of the ship as you explore the cosmos.

Thomas The Freaking Tank Engine

Thomas The Tank Engine, a beloved character known for popping up in unexpected places, has made its way into Starfield. Created by MrCaine332, this rendition maintains the classic squinting eyes, ensuring that fans of the British locomotive will feel right at home in the vastness of space.

Giant Space Crab

Inspired by the game Fight Crab, vwinks designed a colossal mecha crustacean ship. At first glance, it appears to be a standard vessel with two pincers attached, but closer examination reveals its epic proportions. The ship’s design stands out, especially in dramatic shots captured within a sandstorm.

Space Train

While not the most practical ship, the space train showcases the potential for creative ship designs. The storage space aboard would be vast, perfect for hoarding treasures and trade goods. Even if not functional, the visually striking ship designed by lemonprincess is a sight to behold.

Magic School Bus

Fans of the ’90s cartoon Magic School Bus will appreciate the recreation by sp7r. This ship serves as a child’s only form of transport between systems, making the journey to school an unforgettable adventure. Recreating this beloved design offers nostalgia and whimsy for those who grew up watching the educational series.

Planet Express

Another creation by sp7r, the Planet Express ship from Futurama, is instantly recognizable and adds a colorful touch to the Starfield universe. While lacking mobility and combat capabilities, this cargo ship captures the spirit of the original series perfectly.

Borg’s Cube

IngeniousIdiocy crafted an impressive recreation of the ominous Borg’s Cube ship from Star Trek. Despite being impractical and sometimes obstructing the camera, the ability to make a floating cube fly is an accomplishment in itself. Encountering this ship in the vastness of space would be a truly unforgettable experience.

Consular-Class Cruiser

DaMightyMilkMan brings the elegance of the Consular-Class Cruiser from Star Wars into Starfield. Departing from highlighting the more common Millennium Falcon and X-Wing designs, this lesser-known ship from the Clone Wars era showcases the breadth of Star Wars ship designs.

Forward Unto Dawn

VantaGenesis offers players a chance to pilot the UNSC Forward Unto Dawn, a massive ship familiar to Halo fans. This ship, seen in the closing moments of Halo 3, adds a touch of nostalgia for fans of the iconic game series.

With over 6 million players joining Starfield in its first full day, we can expect even more incredible ships to grace the game. The community’s creativity continues to amaze, and it will be interesting to see what other unique and imaginative designs emerge as the game grows in popularity.

Sources:

Bethesda / Morfalath

Bethesda / SnaKeMuho

Bethesda / MrCaine332

Bethesda / vwinks

Bethesda / lemonprincess

Bethesda / sp7r

Bethesda / IngeniousIdiocy

Bethesda / DaMightyMilkMan

Bethesda / VantaGenesis